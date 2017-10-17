Article
Europe’s power supply network to undergo £4mn remodelling

By Sophie Chapman
October 17, 2017
The systems used to control the electricity supply to European homes is to be completely remodelled, costing £4mn.

The design of TDX-ASSIST is part of a drive to develop the “digital energy system of the future”.

British, French, German, Portuguese, Belgian, and Slovenian research institutes will be led by Brunel University London to design and develop a new power system.

The aim for the fully interoperable, smart power supply network is to ensure that it manages real-time supply and demand, as well as allowing major players in the energy sector to safely communicate and share data.

TDX-ASSIST is an initialism of Transmission and Distribution data eXchanges for renewables integration in the European marketplace through Advanced, Scalable and Secure ICT Systems and Tools.

The two networking goals are transmission, which carries electricity over long distances in voltage, and distribution, which runs lower voltages to take electricity from transmission systems into homes.

The £4mn project will also focus on managing bottlenecks in electricity supply, monitoring and supervising the network in real-time, and planning for attacks and threats.

“The aim is to design, develop and demonstrate a new generation of ICT tools and techniques to underpin scalable and secure information systems and data exchange between Transmission System Operators (TSOs) and Distribution System Operators (DSOs),” reported Professor Gareth Taylor, from the Brunel Institute of Power Systems (BIPS), who is leading the remodelling.

“The goal is TSO-DSO interoperability. While TSO-TSO interoperability is well established by ENTSO-E through the Common Grid Model Exchange System, TSO-DSO interoperability will also benefit future TSO-TSO interoperability.”

