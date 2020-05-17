Article
Utilities

Petrobras monitors BP oil spill in Gulf

By Admin
May 17, 2020
Petrobras, the federal oil company for Brazil, has continued its monitoring of the BP oil spill that occurred in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to a press conference involving investors and analysts, a company official recently announced that it is still too early to evaluate the consequences of the large oil spill and truly understand what happened.

News reports have stated that the oil spill may have an effect to Petrobras’ plans to develop a massive amount of pre-salt reserves. The official for Petrobras announced that Petrobras is using its best knowledge, technologies and practices to monitor the spill, and will continue to work with the best companies in the world to keep its plans rolling.

There is concern that the BP spill could renew political and environmental opposition to offshore drilling.

However, the Petrobras official announced that the Brazilian oil company will not consider any changes to its future plans, and will continue to follow API’s standards and practices. The official also added that the oil company will have to wait to see what the next step in the BP oil cleanup is before understanding what will happen with Petrobras’ future.

ANP, Brazil’s hydrocarbons regulator had stated early in the year that it would also send an envoy to the United States to help monitor the BP spill.

In a recent release to E&P companies, Brazil’s ANP requested that all operators and consortiums revise their emergency plans, and then submit a report on the new emergency plans to the regulator. In addition, ANP requested information about how offshore well control systems are being used.



 

