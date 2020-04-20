Swedish Energy Agency funds digitisation of grid

The Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten) will grant €1.1mn to tech company Blixt to help upgrade the nation’s electricity grid.

With this money, Blixt, a tech disruptor which is revolutionising circuit breakers by turning them into digital smart devices, will have the opportunity to demonstrate the superiority of its equipment by deploying it in residential homes.

Allowing household electricity to be remotely controlled, monitored and automated, Blixt’s solid-state circuit breakers have been dubbed “faster, better, safer, smarter” by the company.

"Digitisation of the electricity grid is an absolute necessity for restructuring the energy system,” said Charlotta Holmquist, Founder and Chairwoman of Blixt.

“We already have confirmed interest from the market for our digital smarter circuit breaker and thanks to the Swedish Energy Agency we can now start the project with pilots and get the products on the market.”

The Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) itself is no stranger to tech innovation: the organisation was created in 1998 with the purpose of leading the country’s energy transition towards a thoroughly modern paradigm.

It is hopeful that Blixt’s technology can be instrumental in creating a truly connected energy supply. This investment is a continuation of the SEA’s commitment to fostering renewable energy, smart grids and cleantech.

"This solution contributes to resource-efficient use of the electricity grid by allowing the flexible use of energy. We see automated control as a key to helping users change or adapt their electricity use in a sustainable way", said Carolina Ahlqvist's research officer, SEA.

The organisation is a champion of energy efficiency systems across the world via its Intelligent Energy Management project.

Developments include CERTH’s AGILE, a machine-learning-based system which can optimise energy use in buildings, and Amzur Technologies’ smart meters, which allow customers to independently select when to use battery-reserve electricity and when to buy grid electricity.

