Article
Utilities

Wind project in British Columbia now operational

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
[email protected] Make sure to check out the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine The 99MW Cape Scott Wind Project on Vancouver Island,British Co...

Make sure to check out the latest issue of Energy Digital magazine 

The 99MW Cape Scott Wind Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, entered commercial operation under a 20-year power purchase agreement with BC Hydro, according to GDF SUEZ Canada Inc.

Located about 40 kilometers west of Port Hardy within the traditional territories of the Kwakiutl, Quatsino, and Tlatlasikwala First Nations and outside of Cape Scott Provincial Park, the CDN $325 million wind project has the capacity to generate over 290 gigawatt-hours of clean, renewable energy annually, enough to meet the electricity needs of approximately 100,000 British Columbians.

The Cape Scott project created more than 300 construction jobs during peak construction and 12 permanent operating and maintenance positions. Since the start of construction in the summer of 2011, the project infused more than $51 million into the local economy.

Read more about wind power:

Wind energy promoted throughout Mexico

Innovative wind towers won't harm eagles

IKEA buys wind farm in Canada

With the addition of the Cape Scott Wind Project, GDF SUEZ Canada and partners Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and Fiera Axium Infrastructure currently operate 660 MW of wind-powered generation facilities in the Canadian Maritimes, Ontario, and British Columbia and have a growing solar portfolio. Cape Scott is the joint venture's 10th wind installation in Canada.

Named "Project of the Year" by Clean Energy British Columbia in late 2013, the Cape Scott wind site features 55 Vestas V100 turbines each with 1.8MW of capacity. 3 Nations Construction Ltd., a joint venture created by the Kwakiutl, Quatsino, and Tlatlasikwala First Nations, and Lemare Group, constructed a large part of the project's roads and earthworks.

“We're proud to continue demonstrating our commitment to environmentally sound power generation within a province that shares this priority,” said GDF SUEZ Canada's President Mike Crawley.

Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy