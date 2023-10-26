ABB’s energy solution powers Chinese scientific research

China’s first High Energy Photon Source (HEPS) project will be a powerful tool for enabling the acceleration of electrons to near the speed of light, generating synchrotron radiation with strong penetrability and brightness.

In order to optimise safety, power availability and energy efficiency for the project, energy technology specialist ABB is providing a complete power distribution solution. It is essential to the project that there are no power outages or safety issues, which will support users in load management and energy efficiency on the demand side, greatly reducing the people hours required for daily operation and maintenance.

Once completed in 2025, the power distribution system will help users in load management and energy efficiency on the demand side, greatly reducing the people hours required for daily operation and maintenance.

“As a global tech innovator, ABB is proud to provide intelligent power management technology for China's cutting-edge large scientific installations,” says James Zhao, Senior Vice President of ABB China.

“We will integrate our digital and low-carbon technologies into the products and solutions, providing strong, safe and reliable distribution infrastructure to support China as it explores cutting-edge scientific research.”

Energy technology supporting innovative scientific research

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, working to enable a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimise how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB drives innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.

The Beijing-based project is one of the key projects listed in the 13th five-year plan for national major scientific and technological infrastructure construction and is an important platform for original and innovative research in the fields of basic science and engineering research.

The ABB solution includes 138 panels of UniGear ZS1 medium-voltage switchgear, 318 panels of MNS3.0 low-voltage switchgear and ABB Ability™ Monitoring and Control ZEE600. The platform optimises the reliability of the power supply and the distribution system, providing comprehensive power monitoring, control and data management for 11 distribution rooms in the facility.

