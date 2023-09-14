Automation machinery manufacturer ABB Motion and renewable energy company WindESCo have signed a strategic partnership, where ABB has acquired a minority stake in the company through its venture capital unit, ABB Technology Ventures.

WindESCo uses analytics software to improve wind turbine performance. This investment will strengthen ABB’s standing in the renewable power generation sector.





Improving the performance of wind turbines

ABB supplies wind converters for medium voltage and low voltage wind turbines. WindESCo’s portfolio consists of:

Find, Fix, Measure, an analytics solution which uses deep wind experience AI

Swarm™, a wind plant optimisation solution

Each is designed to improve the performance of wind turbines and increase profit margins for wind plants.

Following this investment, WindESCo will be able to use ABB’s installed base experience of over 35GW of operating wind assets to help WindESCo advance its existing issue detection for onshore and offshore wind turbines.





Reaching Net Zero in manufacturing

Chris Poynter, President of System Drives, ABB Motion, knows that wind power is growing fast around the world and is essential in achieving global Net Zero targets.

“According to the IEA, wind developers will add 107 GW onshore capacity this year,” he explains. “Meanwhile, the offshore wind industry is predicted to add a record 18.4 GW in 2023. However, accomplishing Net Zero requires more effort. As wind farms and turbines get bigger and more remote, data and diagnostics become increasingly important.”

Poynter sees investments in digitalisation, such as the collaboration between ABB and WindESCo, as a way to give operators an advantage by improving the performance of their turbines.

“There is tremendous value locked in the wind turbine converter data,” agreed Mo Dua, CEO, and founder of WindESCo. “While most of the solutions have focused on the mechanical systems, there are no solutions having a meaningful impact on the electrical system. The equity investment by ABB and our technical collaboration will allow WindESCo to expand its offering to the wind turbine electrical system with the goal of being the leading comprehensive asset performance monitoring solution provider for the wind industry. We are glad ABB chose WindESCo as their digitisation partner.”

