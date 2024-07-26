Can Global Coal Demand Decrease to Meet 2050 Net Zero Goals?

“Without such rapid growth in electricity demand, we would be seeing a decline in global coal use this year. And the structural trends at work mean that global coal demand is set to reach a turning point and start declining soon.”

Earlier this year, India saw coal demand surge as a reaction to extreme weather and high electricity consumption, a trend expected to slow as conditions return to normal.

As of 2022, coal accounts for 45% of India’s total primary energy supply, up from 43% in 2020. Altogether, fossil fuel subsidies were five times greater than clean energy subsidies.

How will we reduce our reliance on coal with fossil fuel hungry countries like China and India in the mix?

Despite the formidable challenge presented by fossil fuel-hungry nations like China and India thanks to their rapid economic growth and increasing electricity needs, strategies and efforts are in motion to mitigate coal dependence.

In an op-ed in the Financial Times, Fatih said: “Even as demand for fossil fuels falls, energy security challenges will remain as suppliers adjust to the changes. The peaks in demand we see based on today’s policy settings don’t remove the need for investment in oil and gas supply, as the natural declines from existing fields can be very steep. At the same time, they undercut the calls from some quarters to increase spending and underline the economic and financial risks of major new oil and gas projects — on top of their glaring risks for the climate.

“With today’s policies already bringing the fossil fuel peaks into sight, decision makers need to be nimble. The clean energy transition may well accelerate even further through stronger climate policies. But the energy world is changing fast and for the better.”

Fatih’s words show that reducing the global reliance on coal, especially in major economies like China and India, requires a multifaceted approach that combines renewable energy expansion, energy efficiency, supportive policies, international cooperation and public engagement.

While the challenges are substantial, the potential benefits for global climate goals and sustainable development are immense. By forming a united front and working together, the world can navigate the complexities of this transition.

**************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

**************

Energy Digital is a BizClik brand.