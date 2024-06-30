BSI Leads Charge as Global Standard for Net Zero Under Way

“We are conscious that achieving net zero requires a collaborative, ambitious and urgent effort, so we invite all countries to participate in the process and together establish the requirements that will serve as the basis for implementing credible, transparent and verifiable actions to achieve net zero.”

Addressing the net zero challenge

BSI’s lead on putting forward net zero standards comes off the back of research conducted by the institute and the University of Oxford which highlights the urgent need for standardised guidelines.

The study, Governing Net Zero: Assessing Convergence and Gaps in the Voluntary Standards and Guidelines Landscape, underscores the complexity and fragmentation of the current net zero landscape.

As well as this, BSI's 2024 Net Zero Barometer reveals significant challenges faced by UK businesses — while 83% are committed to the UK’s net zero target, 92% encounter persistent barriers and a significant minority remain uncommitted or inactive.

It also found that one in four UK businesses are not confident of achieving net zero by 2050 and 28% say their organisation will be taking no action in the next 12 months on this, with a further one in four citing a lack of clarity on what net zero means as a barrier.

