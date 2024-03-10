Nissan Energy Share Launch Revolutionises Electric Mobility

Nissan perceives EV batteries as dynamic energy units powering vehicles, buildings and communities. The intelligent charging management system taps into real-time data on a vehicle's charge status and building energy consumption. It autonomously determines the optimal timing for charging and discharging, unlocking the full potential of EVs.

Load shifting through smart charging

Real-time monitoring of energy usage in buildings and EV battery charge levels allows for smart control over the optimal charging times. This system ensures that utilising multiple EVs does not disrupt the electricity needs of buildings.

Nissan Energy Share helps reduce peak power usage in buildings by transferring power from EVs when energy demand is high. This not only cuts grid usage but also minimises electricity bills, contributing to a more sustainable and cost-effective solution.

Efficient use of renewable energy

Connecting buildings with solar panels to the system enables a balanced supply and consumption of electricity based on solar power generation. For instance, EVs are charged during the day when solar power is abundant and supply electricity to buildings at night. This aligns with the global RE100 initiative, pushing businesses closer to achieving 100% renewable electricity.

Nissan provides a comprehensive one-stop service experience:

Consultation on requirements and guidance on solutions

Equipment recommendations and progress management

Periodic checkups, troubleshooting, and performance analysis based on operation monitoring and improvement suggestions

Despite these transformative technologies, Nissan remains committed to expanding the horizons of mobility, striving to build a more connected and sustainable society.

This strategic move aligns with Nissan's broader vision of shaping a future where mobility extends beyond just cars, creating a global ecosystem supporting sustainable and equitable transportation solutions. Nissan Energy Share is not merely a service, but a transformative leap towards a greener, more connected future.

