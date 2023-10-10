Pure Storage: Data with sustainability in its foundations

IT pioneer Pure Storage delivers some of the most advanced data storage technology and services as part of its mission to uncomplicate data storage and support secure, sustainable, and smart enterprise business operations.

The company has committed to providing true storage as-a-service to give customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale — crucial for companies adapting to the ever-changing sustainability strategy environment.

Alongside supporting data management and storage for its customers, through designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint, Pure is making a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide.





End-to-end AI powered storage strategy

Pure Storage has introduced Pure Protect, a unique Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution with new energy efficiency guarantees and scalable AI-powered storage services via its Pure1 management platform.

With the introduction of consumption-based disaster recovery via Pure Protect, a unique data resilience scoring system via the AI-powered Pure1 management platform, and updates to Evergreen subscriptions that include a new Paid Power and Rack commitment, Pure Storage enables enterprises to adopt a complete, end-to-end AI powered storage strategy.





Data resilience: Keeping up with the ever-developing sustainable standards

Business continuity is being upended by the increased rate of ransomware attacks teamed with the escalating effects of climate change.

Current disaster recovery (DR) solutions on the market tend to be complex, expensive, and disruptive, and the demand of typical data center’s power can be challenging, especially teamed with the energy crisis, environmental regulations and ambitious net-zero targets.

The updates to the Pure Evergreen portfolio address these critical industry pain points, ensuring that customer-centricity is teamed with technological and sustainable prioritisation.

“Enterprises are challenged by an evolving business landscape - innovation is up, but so are data security threats, energy sources are expanding, but climate change must be addressed, and labour participation is at an all-time high, yet budgets are tightening and talent is harder to find,” shares Prakash Darji, Vice President and General Manager, Digital Experience Business Unit, Pure Storage.

“The introduction of Pure Protect™ //DRaaS, unique Pure1 capabilities subscription lifecycle operations, and an industry-first sustainability commitment underscore Pure’s pledge to deliver the most secure, smart, and energy-efficient storage services required by modern businesses.”





