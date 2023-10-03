Schneider Electric invests £7.2m in the UK’s green economy

This significant investment, which is being carried out with cooperation and support from Leeds City Council, reinforces Schneider Electric’s long-term commitment to supporting the UK's move to decarbonisation and represents a boost to the local green economy.

"It is heartening to see our robust manufacturing base continuing to be recognised and fuelled by rising demand in emerging markets such as electric vehicles,” comments James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council.

“This new investment not only helps to supercharge the local economy but also speaks volumes about our region's expertise and the skills and competency of our workforce and what can be achieved through businesses and the council working hand in hand."

More than a tenth of the company’s workforce in the UK is based at the Leeds side, which specialises in designing and manufacturing medium and low-voltage switchgear solutions to protect and distribute electricity in public, commercial and industrial installations. The new investment will aim to radically enhance the Leeds facility's efficiency to support growing demand for these solutions.

A key feature of the expanding solutions is its portfolio of green and digital switchgear, which replaces the greenhouse gas that is traditionally used in electrical equipment for insulation, with pure air to reduce environmental impact and optimise maintenance and operations.

The upgrade will feature a 3,380 sqm extension to an existing assembly and test hall, and a centralised Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT) area.

“This multi-million pound investment in Leeds reflects our commitment to investing in the UK's burgeoning green economy,” Becker concludes.

“I’m proud that through this project, we plan to create local jobs in Yorkshire, which has been part of our operational presence in the UK for years.”

*********************************************

*********************************************

