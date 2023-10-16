Solar power fuelling Jordan's Za'atari refugee camp

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has built the largest solar field ever made in a refugee camp in the Za'atari camp.

Found in Mafraq, Jordan, the camp is home to 80,000 Syrian refugees and has been in operation for over 12 years now.

Sustainable solutions funding humanitarian aid

Alongside bringing crucial energy to the residents of the camp, helping support education, safety and communication, the solar plant reduces annual carbon dioxide emissions from the camp by 13,000 metric tonnes per year, equivalent to 30,000 barrels of oil. It delivers annual savings of around US$5.5m, which UNHCR can now reinvest in vital humanitarian assistance.

Cost can often be a barrier to providing energy for refugee camps like those found in Jordan, with many rationed to six hours a day. With the introduction of the solar field, residents can use around 14 hours of energy a day.

The 12.9 megawatt peak solar photovoltaic plant — which covers an area roughly the size of 33 football pitches — was funded by the Government of Germany through the KfW Development Bank at a cost of 15m euros (US$ 17.5m).

The solar plant is connected to Jordan’s national grid, meaning any unused power is fed back into the network to support the energy needs of the local community and help the country meet its renewable energy goals.