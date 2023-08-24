SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London: Kearney, PMI, Pod Point, AWS

SUSTAINABILITY LIVE London will be back at the Business Design Centre on September 6th and 7th 2023.

James McKemey, Head of Policy & Public Affairs, Pod Point

Time: 12:00pM

Date: Thursday 7th September 2023

Location: Stage one

With over 12 years of experience at Pod Point, James is a passionate advocate of electric vehicles, following a career as an environmental consultant. As Pod Point’s longest-serving member, James has worked in sales, customer operations and as the company's head of insights, before becoming head of policy and public affairs, tasked with interfacing with government, industry and key stakeholders, sharing his knowledge on all things EV and EV charging.





The Sustainable Transport Forum: EV and Mobility featuring Martin Kochman, VP, Customers and Industries , Hitachi Vantara and Sam Clarke, Chief Vehicle Officer, GridServe

Time: 12:45PM

Date: Wednesday 6th September 2023

Location: Stage two

Martin Kochman is a VP in Hitachi Vantara’s European Digital Services business. He specialises in running major data driven programmes and was responsible for ‘Optimise Prime’, the world’s biggest commercial electric vehicle project. The objective of the Optimise Prime project was to test the end-to-end impacts of the rollout of commercial electric vehicles and develop innovative solutions to accelerate the EV transition. This four year innovation project came up with practical ways of overcoming the up-front costs that are currently holding back many of the country’s biggest commercial vehicle operators from making the switch to EVs. Martin is also leading other key data driven sustainability programmes within Vantara, including the implementation of EV charge points and the creation of sustainability analytics and reporting.

Sam is a life-long entrepreneur, Electric Vehicle ‘Evangelist’, industry advisor and EV owner/driver for over 20 years. His entrepreneurial journey started back in 2002 with electric motorbikes and scooters before embarking on emission-free logistics (Gnewt) which he sold to John Menzies Plc in 2017. He now works on national charging infrastructure (GRIDSERVE) to support all types of EV charging. In 2015, Sam was a Great British Entrepreneur’s Award winner. By 2022 he was voted #5 in the Motor Transport Power Players list and awarded a GreenFleet EV Champion award for services to the industry in the same year. In 2023, he was voted #23 in the greenfleet.net top 100 most Influential list.





Tobias Kederer, EMEA Head of Sustainability & Migrations/ Modernisation, AWS

Time: 10:00AM

Date: Thursday 7th September 2023

Location: Stage one

Tobias Kederer leads the EMEA AWS Sustainability and Migration Practice for Professional Services. His team of experts partners with enterprise customers to migrate to the cloud and then leverage cloud capabilities to innovate which includes accelerating the sustainability transformation of AWS customers through the use of data analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.





Time: 10:40AM

Date: Wednesday 6th September 2023

Location: Stage two

David heads up the Solutions Team at VIRTUS, working with all customers to provide them with innovative, customised solutions to meet their needs. He has been at VIRTUS since 2009, originally as Head of Operations.

Jon Sankey is an experienced Head of Business Development for Bristol at Vattenfall Heat UK. He brings a wealth of expertise to the role, having previously worked on Bristol City Council's ground-breaking heat network team which has made significant progress in decarbonising the city.

Often seen riding his bike around Bristol from meetings to site visit, Jon is responsible for driving the city’s uptake of district heating from connecting new and existing residential, community and commercial buildings. He is focused on accelerating the build-out of the heat network and decarbonising additional areas of Bristol, providing affordable low-carbon heat to more people.

Born and still living in the city, Jon acts as a key interface between Bristol City Leap and its partnership with Ameresco, the Council and, most importantly, the local community.





Angela Hultberg, Global Director Sustainability, Kearney

Time: 9:00AM

Date: Thursday 7th September 2023

Location: Stage one

Through her role at Kearney, Angela advises clients in the automotive, transportation, retail and consumer goods sectors on sustainability strategy and adoption.

She was appointed Transport lead by the Climate Champions for COP26, where the ZEV declaration and the Playbook for Zero Emissions Mobility were launched.

Angela previously worked as Head of Sustainable Mobility at Ingka Group (IKEA Retail), as part of the Policy and Strategy team. During her time at IKEA, she focused on sustainable transport and mobility, circularity and sustainable investing.

Angela studied Social Science at The University of Gothenburg and has a Master of Laws from Lund University. She has had a diverse career including organisations such as PWC and Scania.





Jennifer Motles, Chief Sustainability Officer, PMI

Time: 11:05AM

Date: Thursday 7th September 2023

Location: Stage one

Appointed Philip Morris International’s (PMI) first female chief sustainability officer (CSO) in October 2020, Jennifer Motles orchestrates the company’s ambitious sustainability agenda – including its vision of transforming for good and phasing out cigarettes. She is driving the integration of the company’s financial and non-financial performance, and after joining PMI in 2015, helped craft the company’s statement of purpose as well as its transformation and sustainability strategies.

As CSO, Jennifer leads the company’s process for establishing concrete sustainability definitions, documentation and controls with the aim to standardise how PMI measures ESG performance. Additionally, Jennifer has driven PMI to increase the pace of its ESG initiatives, including bringing forward its carbon neutrality targets and activating new innovations within the company.

PMI’s Low-Carbon Transition Plan (LCTP), published in October 2021, includes a detailed strategy to decarbonise its direct operations by 2025 and across its entire value chain by 2040. Jennifer also spearheads the company’s annual Integrated Report, which communicates the progress PMI is making toward achieving its sustainability aspirations, including its transformation to accelerate the end of smoking.

