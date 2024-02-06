Swedish Power Company Vattenfall Celebrates 115 years

Now one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat, Vattenfall works in an array of markets — mainly Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and the UK.

Despite its age, the company is young at heart and has a very futuristic outlook when it comes to the evolution of power. The Swedish multinational power company, owned by the Swedish state, has one of the cleanest electricity mixes of any European utility, and aims to phase-out coal by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2040.

In 2024, Vattenfall celebrates 115 years since it was founded.

About Vattenfall

Vattenfall — Swedish for waterfall and is an abbreviation of its original name, Royal Waterfall Board — has been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years.

Headed up by CEO Anna Borg, who has been in post since 2020, Vattenfall envisions a fossil-free future and is committed to what it calls fossil freedom – a future where everyone can choose fossil free ways to move, make and live. With this in mind, it is aiming to stop using all forms of fossil fuels — including coal, oil, natural gas or peat — or any fuels derived from fossil fuels, like blue hydrogen, in its primary electricity or heat production by 2040.