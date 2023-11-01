The GHA report shows hydrogen can reduce CO2 & boost economy

New research by an alliance of top industry firms uncovers nearly £11bn of economic benefits and over 1.7 million tonnes a year in CO2 reductions from accelerating the UK's hydrogen market.

The Green Hydrogen Alliance (GHA) is made up of industry leaders including sustainable aerospace experts Airbus, gas supplier Air Products, and Associated British Ports. Together, they aim to help policymakers ensure the UK becomes a leading global player in one of the most promising fuels of the future.

"This report highlights the immense economic and employment opportunities that former industrial areas across the UK stand to gain from accelerating our green hydrogen economy,” says Alex Stafford MP, the Chair of the Hydrogen APPG. The APPG on Hydrogen is a cross-party group of MPs and Peers that focuses on raising awareness of, and building support for large scale hydrogen projects – such as conversion to a hydrogen domestic gas grid – that will enable the UK to meet decarbonisation targets. Stafford has been a Conservative MP since 2019, having previously been an external relations advisor to Shell.

“The UK has a real chance to lead the way in green hydrogen, especially when British innovation in this area is combined with our rich industrial heritage, but we must go further and faster to make a hydrogen economy a reality in the UK."

Hydrogen production boosting emission reduction

The new study commissioned by the GHA shows that the benefits could be achieved by building just three 300MW production facilities in high demand areas. This would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by over 1.7 million tonnes a year — the equivalent to taking 60,000 diesel lorries off the road.

The report sets out policy opportunities for companies to help the country progress towards a green hydrogen future that will provide low-carbon fuels for industry.

It calls for new measures to kick-start a green hydrogen market, through a variety of pathways, including widening options for feedstock imports and streamlining planning permissions for production and distribution infrastructure.

The GHA report shows how three UK port areas – the Humber, Thames Estuary and South Wales – could act as hubs for rapid onshore hydrogen production, driving regeneration in deprived areas and significant economic and environmental benefits. Over 8,000 jobs would be created directly in operation sites, plus many more in supply chains across the country. Local authorities in the port areas would gain an average £480m from hosting green hydrogen production facilities, and in total, the plants would generate almost £11bn for the UK.

The plan would add 900 megawatts of green hydrogen capacity - capable of producing 18% of the UK Government’s 2030 target.

“Green hydrogen will be an important part of the UK’s future and journey to decarbonising,” the GHA believes.

“This report demonstrates the significant benefits that the UK can reap if we create the right investment environment to kickstart a flourishing green hydrogen market.”

