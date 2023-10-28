UK's new cheapest energy tariff from Pod Point and EDF

In a bid to increase EV uptake in the UK — despite the recent alteration to governmental restrictions on fossil fuel powered vehicles — EDF and Pod Point have partnered to roll out the UK’s cheapest EV energy tariff.

The charge will be 7.4 pence per kilowatt hour for energy used between the hours of midnight and 5am, and will be available for both new and existing customers.

As 90% of EV charging happens either at home or at the workplace, the rollout of affordable home charging services is critical to the success of Pod Point’s commitment to convert the UK to electric vehicles. Customers can now charge more cheaply, with the benefit of zero-carbon electricity, during a time of economic uncertainty and cost pressure.

“We know consumers are most likely to charge their cars overnight at home, making sure that - just like the mobile phone on their bedside table - it is ready to go when they need it, whether that’s for the school run or the morning commute,” says Dr. Andy Palmer, Pod Point CEO.

“This tariff will make home EV charging more affordable for thousands of households across the country, whilst still providing a competitive peak rate to deliver the overall cheapest EV tariff.”

Financial incentive for wider EV adoption

Founded in 2009, Pod Point is on a mission to put an EV chargepoint everywhere you park for an hour or more. Driven by a belief that travel shouldn’t damage the earth, Pod Point is building the charging infrastructure needed to enable the mass adoption of electric vehicles. The company operates the UK’s largest networks of EV charging points, serving over 180,000 homes and nearly 10,000 public locations across the country.

In September 2023, 63,858 new EVs were registered, a 26.7% increase from September 2022, and Pod Point believes that affordability is key for continued acceleration.

In comparison to other tariffs available, Pod Point could save energy user’s hundreds of pounds:

Pod Point EV Exclusive’s annual bill estimate: £1,177.43

Octopus - Octopus Go’s annual bill estimate: £1,188.51

British Gas - Electric Driver’s annual bill estimate: £1,178.47

Eon - Next Drive’s annual bill estimate: £1,275.56

ScottishPower - EV Saver’s annual bill estimate: £1,334.80

