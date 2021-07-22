Form Energy receives funding power for iron-air batteries
Form Energy believes it has cracked the conundrum of commercialising grid storage through iron-air batteries - and some of the biggest names in industry are backing its potential.
The startup recently announced the battery chemistry of its first commercial product and a $200 million Series D financing round led by ArcelorMittal’s XCarb innovation fund. Founded in 2017, Form Energy is backed by investors Eni Next LLC, MIT’s The Engine, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Prelude Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group and Macquarie Capital.
While solar and wind resources are the lowest marginal cost sources of electricity, the grid faces a challenge: how to manage the multi-day variability of renewable energy, even in periods of multi-day weather events, without sacrificing energy reliability or affordability.
Moreover, while Lithium-ion batteries are well suited to fast bursts of energy production, they run out of energy after just a few hours. Iron-air batteries, however, are predicted to have theoretical energy densities of more than 1,200 Wh/kg according to Renaissance of the iron-air battery (phys.org)
The active components of Form Energy's iron-air battery system are some of the cheapest, and most abundant materials: iron, water, and air. Iron-air batteries are the best solution to balance the multi-day variability of renewable energy due to their extremely low cost, safety, durability, and global scalability.
It claims its first commercial product is a rechargeable iron-air battery capable of delivering electricity for 100 hours at system costs competitive with conventional power plants and at less than 1/10th the cost of lithium-ion and can be optimised to store electricity for 100 hours at system costs competitive with legacy power plants.
"This product is our first step to tackling the biggest barrier to deep decarbonisation: making renewable energy available when and where it’s needed, even during multiple days of extreme weather, grid outages, or periods of low renewable generation," it states.
Mateo Jaramillo, CEO and Co-founder of Form Energy, said it conducted a broad review of available technologies and has reinvented the iron-air battery to optimise it for multi-day energy storage for the electric grid. "With this technology, we are tackling the biggest barrier to deep decarbonization: making renewable energy available when and where it’s needed, even during multiple days of extreme weather or grid outages," he said.
Form Energy and ArcelorMittal are working jointly on the development of iron materials which ArcelorMittal would non-exclusively supply for Form’s battery systems. Form Energy intends to source the iron domestically and manufacture the battery systems near where they will be sited. Form Energy’s first project is with Minnesota-based utility Great River Energy, located near the heart of the American Iron Range.
Greg Ludkovsky, Global Head of Research and Development at ArcelorMittal, believes Form Energy is at the leading edge of developments in the long-duration, grid-scale battery storage space. "The multi-day energy storage technology they have developed holds exciting potential to overcome the issue of intermittent supply of renewable energy."
Investors in Form Energy's November 2020 round included Energy Impact Partners, NGP Energy Technology Partners III, and Temasek.
In May 2020, it signed a contract with Minnesota-based utility Great River Energy to jointly deploy a 1MW / 150MWh pilot project to be located in Cambridge, MN. Great River Energy is Minnesota's second-largest electric utility and the fifth largest generation and transmission cooperative in the US.
5 Mins With ... Travis Parigi, CEO of LiquidFrameworks
ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management, has bought LiquidFrameworks, the mobile field operations management solutions company, specialising in the energy industry, from Luminate Capital Partners, a private equity firm. The acquisition enables ServiceMax to expand its field service management solutions to meet the unique challenges of the energy sector. Travis Parigi, CEO of LiquidFrameworks, reflects on the mutual benefits from the deal and how oilfield service providers can transform their legacy field operations management processes to digital systems
Briefly outline how the LiquidFrameworks acquisition benefits both companies?
Both companies are focused on providing solutions to a common business problem, field service management for enterprise organisations, using a common technology platform, Salesforce. There are rich opportunities across both companies to leverage people, knowledge and many years of domain and technical expertise that will undoubtedly benefit the combined product suite.
LiquidFrameworks will continue to support its customers through this combination with ServiceMax, further extending its competitive differentiation across the field service management landscape. On the other hand, this acquisition will better position ServiceMax to meet the demand for digital service execution in this industry while expanding its product portfolio and go-to-market channels.
How can oilfield service providers transform their legacy field operations management processes to digital systems?
Moving from legacy, paper-based systems often siloed in various departments to a digital process can be done in phases across one or more product lines on a location-by-location basis. We find that companies achieve the best results by leveraging the FieldFX product suite as the platform to deliver the most domain-specific functionality to their user base as quickly as possible yielding high ROI through increased cash flow, revenue recapture, invoice accuracy and labor reduction.
Companies often start by modeling the complexities and mechanics of their global price books and customer-specific price books using the FieldFX CPQ engine. As the foundation for all transactions the Price Books are used throughout the logical next steps of rolling out digital processes for Quoting, Scheduling, Ticketing, Timecards and Invoicing. Asset Management plays an important role as a common thread found throughout all of the modules and processes.
Field Technicians are responsible for delivering service to the customer along with operating new digital systems - anything more specific, which systems or new technologies (eg AI/ML) should they be targeting?
In the oil and gas industry the field technician or field engineer is responsible for leading the crew that delivers the service such as an open hole wireline job or a casing job or a pressure pumping service performed on location for the customer at the well site in the case of the upstream oil and gas industry.
In the case of the downstream industry, the service might be a hydro-blasting job to clean a heat exchanger at a refinery.
In either case, the field engineer must safely and effectively complete the complex and often times dangerous service for the customer during which time they must also complete various business process to track the work being executed in order that the back office can accurately invoice for the service. The FieldFX Mobile product from LiquidFrameworks enables the field engineer to track the required information for both operational data and financial data in a manner that is fast, effective and easy.
Does the post-COVID landscape provide a new start for digital field service management? What should be companies' immediate priorities?
With the recent layoffs and the workforce getting younger, the oil and gas industry is at the cusp of transformation. The oil and gas industry has been slowly digitising for many years now, but with the pandemic, this push has accelerated a pivot and implemented new ways of working.
When it comes implementing digital field service management, companies need to have a vision of totality across the organisation but be nimble and agile about taking bite-size chunks to effect change – take the highest return on investment items and divide them up and down into the service line and geography level – for the highest probability of success.