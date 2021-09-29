GAF Energy moves into solar R&D and manufacturing facility

GAF Energy has moved into its 112,000sq ft solar R&D and manufacturing facility in San Jose, California.

The company is continuing to hire for positions at the facility in clean energy manufacturing and associated jobs. As part of Standard Industries and a sister company to GAF, the largest roofing manufacturer in North America, GAF Energy brings extensive roofing manufacturing and R&D expertise to the solar industry.

"We're pleased to have completed the build out of our facility ahead of schedule. This is the next step in delivering a reliable, durable, attractive and easy to install solar roof to market," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy.

"If you take the resources and expertise of Standard, one of the world's largest private companies, and combine them with a team that is dedicated to driving energy from every roof, you have the ability to scale a next-generation, cutting-edge solar product - that's what we're doing at this new facility."

San José Mayor Sam Liccardo said: "With construction complete on GAF Energy's new Edenvale facility, our city is looking at the on-shoring of hundreds of clean energy employment opportunities in development, manufacturing, and administrative support at a critical juncture for our local economy. These homegrown solar roofing jobs will contribute to the vitality of our green energy industry in Silicon Valley."

GAF Energy empowers roofing contractors across the US with a comprehensive and economical approach to solar installations. High-efficiency solar panels optimise power output and maximise aesthetic appeal, combining robust flashing with a sleek black perimeter shield to help reduce the risk of leaks and animal intrusion.



Pivot Energy and Morgan Creek Ventures (MCV) recently completed Phase 2 of their Boulder Commons' integrated solar energy project, claiming the 318kW facility sets a new standard for sustainable building design and construction.

During project planning, it became apparent that MCV's ambitious energy goals could not be attained with rooftop solar alone as the Boulder Commons structures are four-storey buildings located in a cold climate and require significant energy. The solution was to install 101kW of vertically mounted solar panels on the southeast-facing facade in addition to 217kW on the roof.

MCV called on local Colorado architect Coburn, and solar engineering BIPV specialist Solmotiv, alongside Pivot Energy.

Mat Elmore, Pivot Energy's VP of Business Development, estimated that the entire system will save an equivalent of 4,384 metric tons of CO2 over 20 years.