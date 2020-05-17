Article
Renewable Energy

Italian Inventor Launches Floating Solar Panels

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Floating solar panels soaking up the sun in Italy&#39;s reservoirs represent a significant scientific breakthrough in solar power&mdash;a cost-effecti...

 

Floating solar panels soaking up the sun in Italy's reservoirs represent a significant scientific breakthrough in solar power—a cost-effective, more efficient and visually attractive way to harness the sun's rays.

Inventor Marco Rosa-Clot, a professor at Florence University and CEO of Scintec, says while PV panels on buildings or in fields use up valuable farmland, they lose energy through overheating and are aesthetically unappealing. His new flower-petal-shaped panels, however, are not only out of sight, but more efficient and comparable in price to conventional solar systems. The Floating Tracking Cooling Concentrator (FTCC) system turns throughout the day, following the rays of the sun as the water beneath them provides cooling for its circuits.

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE ENERGY DIGITAL CONTENT NETWORK

Apple to Build Nation's Largest Private Solar Farm

Renewables Integration and the Smart Substation

February's issue of Energy Digital has gone live!

During times of soaring energy costs, sun drenched areas like Sicily could largely benefit from the new take on solar. According to Rosa-Clot, Sicily has some 75 square kilometers of reservoirs that would be compatible with his system and the total cost of research invested in the project would be recouped if all proves successful. Thus far, the pilot project has been able to produce 30 kilowatts, or enough to support a dozen households.

South Korea has signed into a three year contract to build some of its own and discussions with France and Germany are underway.

 

 

DOWNLOAD THE ENERGY DIGITAL IPAD APP

energy digitalEnergySolarsolar power
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy