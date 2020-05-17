Article
Renewable Energy

Largest Zero Net Energy Project in U.S. at UC Davis

By Admin
May 17, 2020
undefined mins
Zero net energy buildings are those that consume zero fossil fuels and generate as much energy as they consume. The University of California Davis is...

 

Zero net energy buildings are those that consume zero fossil fuels and generate as much energy as they consume.  The University of California Davis is currently constructing what will be the United States’ largest zero net development project.  The facility will provide housing to students and will welcome its first residents in September 2011.

The development—dubbed the “UC Davis West Village”—was created through an innovative public-private partnership between the university and West Village Community Partnership, LLC, a joint venture between Carmel Partners of San Francisco and Urban Villages of Denver.

The West Village will feature a 4 MW SunPower solar system that will generate 100 percent of the community’s energy needs.  The solar system will offset 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, or the equivalent of removing 9,000 cars from the roads over the system’s 25-year lifespan.

 

SEE OTHER TOP STORIES IN THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK

CERAWeek 2011 in Review: Natural Gas the Solution to Oil Shortfall
Mining Helium-3 will Transform the Dark Side of the Moon
Types of Biofuels: Ethanol, Biodiesel, Biobutanol, and the Companies that Make Them
READ THIS MONTH’S ISSUE OF ENERGY DIGITAL!

To improve efficiency, the development project is also extremely energy efficient.  Features include: solar reflective roofing; high efficiency light fixtures; exterior walls with added insulation; high efficiency appliances; and optimized air conditioning. 

The 130 acre project is being developed in phases, with the first phase accommodating 2,000 students.   The community also features an education center for the Los Rios Community College, recreation and study facilities, a village square surrounded by retail stores, and 343 single family homes for sale to faculty and staff.

“West Village is a paradigm shift in creating both a great place to live and a model Zero Net Energy community,” said Nolan Zail, senior vice president for Carmel Partners. “Using aggressive energy efficiency measures and on-site renewable energy generation to meet community energy demand, this holistic approach offers new solutions in the design and construction of large-scale sustainable communities.”

UniversityDavisUCzero
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Oil impacted by price, supply and demand pressures

New China lockdown measures, the war in Ukraine and weaker-than-expected demand in OECD countries have all impacted Q2 global oil demand

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

Oil & Gas

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy