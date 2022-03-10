Motive Offshore Group expands into Asia

Motive Offshore Group has launched a dedicated renewables hub in Taipei, marking its first facility in the Far East.

The move allows Motive, which specialises in the design, manufacture, rental and inspection of marine and lifting equipment, to build on its regional presence and create jobs to support the local economy, starting with an initial 10 new hires with plans to grow the head count in the coming months. Eddie Moore has been appointed Regional Director of APAC.

Motive recently joined forces with two specialist Aberdeen organisations to establish a strategic alliance for the renewables sector in Taiwan; the Subsea Cable Alliance (SCA). The alliance encompasses the expert capabilities of Motive Offshore Group, electrical engineering specialists V-TES Renewables, and marine geophysical-geotechnical service delivery supplier PanGeo Subsea, a Kraken robotics company.

The alliance aims to offer clients the opportunity to trade locally with a single partner, providing niche cable solutions through combined intelligence and capabilities, helping to reduce logistics time and costs, minimise contractual resource, and enhance vessel uptime.

Moore said since it began supporting clients in Taiwan in 2018, it was clear they faced challenges managing contracts from Taiwan with suppliers based in Europe.

"We saw this as an opportunity to build on our track record of delivering cable handling and lay services by partnering with other companies who play a key role in cable services," he said.

"PanGeo Subsea and V-TES Renewables are both companies we know well, our synergies are centred around providing cable solutions through optimum products and services dedicated to subsea cables, along with a priority for customer service and delivery. Our goal is to solve problems, and by coming together to offer a complete solution from a local entity, with a local point of contact, we can make the Taiwanese market a better place for our clients.”

PanGeo’s CEO Moya Cahill said it has successfully delivered its patented 3D sub-seabed imaging technology for a cable depth of burial survey for the Formosa 2 offshore wind farm, and already secured contracts for 2022. "We look forward to expanding our in-market presence in the Taiwanese offshore renewable sector with the Motive Renewables Hub.”

Mark Gazey, General Manager at V-TES Renewables, said the Subsea Cable Alliance can offer a complete solution of tailored cable services ready to be deployed and executed through the dedicated local renewable hub.

V-TES Renewables, part of the Valor Energy Group, delivers unsurpassed specialist electrical engineering services to the renewables industry on and offshore. Providing high voltage (HV), fibre, switchgear & rope access expertise, competitive holistic solutions will now be provided to our East Asian client base as part of the alliance.

"We are aware of the challenges faced by our clients and partners in a fast-growing market sector and with this in mind we have a collective strategy to provide the best cost-effective solutions available," he said.