Osprey Charging Network and Gridserve expand UK networks

UK charge point operator (CPO) Osprey Charging Network is expanding its network reach after acquiring a 1.6-acre site at Buckfastleigh in Devon.

Salmons Leap, located next to the A38 Devon Expressway, is due to be transformed into a modern Electric Vehicle charging station with 16 150kw DC Rapid chargers and onsite café providing drivers with refreshments while they charge their EVs.

Drivers will benefit reliable high-powered charging, capable of charging batteries from 20%-80% in round 20-40 minutes.

Powered by Osprey’s intelligent software and 100% renewable energy, together with dynamic load balancing charging, the Salmons Leap charging hub is set to be the first of its kind, and a benchmark for CPOs across the UK.

South West based property agency Charles Darrow, who handled the sale, is currently working with a number of EV CPOs who have plans to grow the EV charging network across the south west.

Associate Director James Sanders said there is currently huge demand from CPOs looking to rapidly expand their network into the region.

"They will typically buy or lease space within existing businesses or standalone pieces of land which are close to main roads and have 24 hours access and also offer on-site amenities to drivers which improves dwell time," he said.

"These could be hotels, pubs, garden centres, gyms, or holiday parks for example. Most have a minimum requirement of two charging bays."

Property owners who have space that can accommodate EV chargers benefit from increased footfall to their business as well as additional rental income, so it’s a 'win, win'. Business owners also have a distinct advantage over their competitors as they automatically become a preferred destination for EV drivers.

Osprey’s Salmon’s leap Charging Hub is set to become the second largest in Devon, after Gridserve received planning permission for their 32-bay Electric Forecourt on the A386 near Home Park in Plymouth, which is home to Plymouth Argyle football club.

Prices are to be confirmed, but even the most efficient petrol and diesel cars are likely to cost at least three times more to refuel than an EV using sustainable energy from the Plymouth Electric Forecourt.