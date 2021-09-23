Protium signs strategic partnership with Petrofac

Protium has signed a strategic partnership with Petrofac, in a bid to capitalise on their respective green hydrogen and EPC expertise.

The partnership aims to deliver "market-leading, innovative green hydrogen and net zero projects across the UK".

The two brands will leverage Petrofac’s technical engineering expertise during the early phases of Protium's projects with the aim of delivering the full EPC offering to shared clients.

This includes projects involving the development of renewable energy assets, green hydrogen production facilities and downstream hydrogen equipment. Through this partnership, clients will benefit from the expedited delivery of green hydrogen projects.

With an expanding CAPEX pipeline totalling more than £1 billion, Protium’s work assists businesses to transform their decarbonisation strategies to achieve net zero, specifically through the decarbonisation of mobility, thermal and electrical demand.

Chris Jackson, CEO of Protium, said Petrofac's experience in green hydrogen EPC work (notably with Infinite Blue Energy’s Arrowsmith project in Australia) will enable Protium to deliver "exceptional projects" for its clients, and marked another exciting chapter in the development of Protium in the transition to net zero energy solutions.



John Pearson, COO of Petrofac, said the alliance demonstrates Petrofac’s commitment to support the creation of a more integrated energy future in the UK. "We’re delighted to combine Petrofac’s engineering, project management and operations capabilities with Protium’s green hydrogen and project development expertise to support its target to deliver 1GW of production assets by 2030 for a range of industrial customers."

Protium and Petrofac are already actively pursuing a number of commercial green hydrogen projects around the UK, as well as jointly bidding on multiple government-funded programs to demonstrate the technical and commercial effectiveness of green hydrogen solutions.

Recent additions to Protium's board include Mikael Ericson, former Group Chief Executive of Intrum; Sir John Rose, former Chief Executive of Rolls Royce; and David Scott, Co-Founder and Chairman of Tribe Impact Capital.

C-Crete Technologies has entered into a cooperative agreement with the US Department of Energy to develop and commercialize a new class of nanoengineered materials for storing hydrogen onsite at industrial plants where it is produced as a byproduct. The hydrogen could later be used as energy at the same site where it was produced and stored.

Boston Consulting Group has joined six other businesses to become a founding partner of Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, a program designed to accelerate the development of climate-smart technologies necessary to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.