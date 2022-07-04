Renewable energy strategies that support decarbonisation

A rise in the cost of carbon-based fuels, coupled with an urgency to decarbonise in the wake of the climate crisis, has meant that more organisations are turning to renewable energy. However, switching to renewable energy in an evolving market can be difficult.



Building a successful renewable energy strategy requires a deep understanding of your organisation's unique needs. These key pillars can be used as a starting point:

Know your energy demand



Your organisation should have an understanding of its energy demand, this can then be used to plan green sourcing in line with business objectives.

Understand local markets and global trends



Use a top-down approach which considers the accessibility of renewable energy sourcing products per country, regulatory landscape, price & costs, objectives etc.

Communicate a positive brand image



Your strategy should be achievable in terms of viability and budget. This can be done by leveraging a bottom-up approach to validate the economic and social value of your objectives

Stakeholder engagement to drive net zero



From the start of your project you should actively engage with internal stakeholders to gain early buy-in and project support.

The four main renewable energy sourcing options

Building a renewable energy portfolio to meet the unique needs of an individual organisation requires an understanding of each energy sourcing option, which can then be used individually or combined.

Unbundled energy attribute certificates (EACs) allow renewable energy sellers to sell EAC independently of the original source. This option is one of the easiest to procure, however, pricing often lacks transparency

Corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs) allow organisations to procure energy directly from a generator – these often make projects more bankable for companies

Green supply or Green Tariffs provide bundled delivery of electricity and EACs, often considered to be of a higher quality than unbundled energy credits (RECs) because they come from an identifiable source

Onsite renewables are self-owned resources, such as solar, that are generated on the project site

As organisations grow, they will need to continuously reassess strategies to ensure they’re meeting energy demand while benefiting from a greater mix of energy solutions at the best price.

Businesses are increasingly under pressure to build sustainable energy strategies to meet the expectations of the business, their stakeholders, and the environment and should therefore ensure that their renewable energy strategies align with broader decarbonisation goals.

Neon Steinecke is Director Sustainability Solutions and Sebastian Hoyos, Director, Renewable Advisory, at ENGIE Impact, which partners with corporations, governments and municipalities to address the transformations necessary to reduce their carbon footprint on their Net Zero journey

