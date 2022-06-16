Seven key steps unveiled to digitally unite offshore energy

The Offshore Energy Data Strategy Taskforce has set out seven key recommendations that will enable the digitalisation of offshore energy – spanning oil, gas, and renewables – and create conditions for better data sharing and digitalisation initiatives.



The taskforce was launched in September 2021 by the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), and the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

It brought together a range of participants – including The Crown Estate (TCE), Crown Estate Scotland (CES), the Technology Leadership Board (TLB), and Renewable UK (RUK) – to encourage a modern, digitalised, and integrated offshore energy sector. It was run by Energy Systems Catapult (ESC) and Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult.

With a UK target of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050, there are significant obligations on the offshore energy sector to accelerate the deployment of clean energy sources, such as Hydrogen and Offshore Wind, as well as Carbon Capture and Storage technologies. At the same time, the sector is continuing to reduce emissions across all existing manufacturing, construction, operational and decommissioning endeavours.

Three strategic data and digitalisation offshore energy recommendations

Unifying Data Principles The offshore energy sector should establish a Digital Strategy Group and drive the adoption of Data Best Practice Guidance across the sector.

The offshore energy sector should establish a Digital Strategy Group and drive the adoption of Data Best Practice Guidance across the sector. Delivering a Common Data toolkit The offshore energy sector should establish a common data toolkit to facilitate controlled and automated data sharing across the sector.

The offshore energy sector should establish a common data toolkit to facilitate controlled and automated data sharing across the sector. Driving Cross-sector Digitalisation The offshore energy sector should coordinate digitalisation efforts to enable efficient investment and capture cross-sector requirements.

Four workstream recommendations to leverage and coordinate offshore energy data

Enabling Whole System Planning The offshore energy sector should create a whole system view of existing and planned infrastructure, aligning different data layers to provide a forward view of development requirements.

The offshore energy sector should create a whole system view of existing and planned infrastructure, aligning different data layers to provide a forward view of development requirements. Advancing Data Coordination Establish a Task Group to drive interoperability of data portals across the sector and promote the discoverability and reuse of existing data through the development of a data portal roadmap.

Establish a Task Group to drive interoperability of data portals across the sector and promote the discoverability and reuse of existing data through the development of a data portal roadmap. Leveraging Asset Data The offshore energy sector should increase the utilisation of existing operational and asset data, using the Open Data Triage process, mitigation techniques, and standardised data sharing agreements to manage risks.

The offshore energy sector should increase the utilisation of existing operational and asset data, using the Open Data Triage process, mitigation techniques, and standardised data sharing agreements to manage risks. Offshore Emissions Data for Net Zero Enable monitoring of Net Zero targets and advanced emissions tracking by leading on the provision of high-resolution and digitised emissions data monitoring and reporting.

Offshore energy digitalisation strategy will support net zero and energy security

Nic Granger, Director of Corporate, North Sea Transition Authority, said easy access to high-quality digital information is essential to uniting the oil, gas, and renewable sectors and achieving the energy transition, and the NSTA is committed to supporting those goals.

“We welcome the OEDS Taskforce recommendations which will help to support the twin drives to net zero and energy security and the NSTA will continue to play its part in achieving them," she said.

Simon Pearson, Digital Business Leader at Energy Systems Catapult, said digital and data are the biggest enablers of efforts to decarbonise the UK energy system and the offshore energy sector recognises the need to grasp the opportunity with both hands.

“Taken together, these recommendations make the case for a more pro-active approach to data sharing, but crucially, also provide the tools and processes that enable it to happen in a way that is compatible with commercial interests and behaviours. We’ve outlined the key areas where a collaborative approach to investment and delivery can drive digitalisation across the offshore energy sector.”

Andrew Macdonald, Director of Development and Operations at Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult said Net Zero and Energy Security targets require an acceleration in the deployment of offshore wind and the associated energy transition.

"This can only be achieved through greater collaboration, and this starts with digitalisation and data sharing. The OEDS Taskforce identifies the opportunities and the challenges, and provides a set of practical recommendations to make this happen.”