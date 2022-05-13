Sunlight Group records €32mn earnings in 2021

Sunlight Group Energy Storage Systems recorded an adjusted EBITDA of €32mn in 2021, up 52%, despite a steep rise in costs for raw materials and electric power in the first half of the year which impacted profitability.

The group is implementing a €560mn to expand its production capacity in lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries and energy storage systems over the next five years, as well as its supply chain and sales network.

Two new products were launched in 2021: the semi-traction lithium-ion battery, Sunlight ElectroLiFe, and the Battery Management System for lead-acid energy storage systems, Sunlight KnoWi. Its annual production exceeded 3.25mn motive power cells and 150,000 energy storage cells for renewable energy and its turnover rose 54% to €272mn.

CEO Lampros Bisalas said the results demonstrate its focus to become 'a global leader' in industrial vehicles and energy storage systems, implementing an investment strategy which targets short and long-term challenges and opportunities.