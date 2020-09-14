UK energy and tech sectors to partner to promote renewables

As part of this partnership, the technology association techUK will communicate to its members the advantages of setting up long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with generators of renewable energies. In turn, the Solar Trade Association and Renewable UK will encourage their own member companies to engage more with the UK technology industry. The scope for this engagement involves incorporating smart systems into the energy storage and renewable industries, and using more smart energy and renewable assets in residential buildings.

Julian David, the CEO of techUK, commented that there was a strong base on which to grow the synergy between the tech and renewables sectors: “The technology sector is already the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world. We are committed to working with the UK’s renewable sector not only to bring more new renewables onto the grid as part of our own efforts to decarbonise our operations but also to support companies in the sector in understanding how emerging technology can support their businesses”.

An ambitious aim of the partnership is to explore the potential for artificial intelligence, digital twins and the Internet of Things to be introduced to green energy businesses. The associations plan to host several joint events during 2021, including briefings and online guides created by companies on the potential for energy-tech alliances.

Barnaby Wharton, RenewableUK’s Director of Future Electricity Systems, commented: “Wind and solar are the cheapest forms of new power generation which will lead the green economic recovery the UK needs. I’m delighted that we’ll be working more closely with techUK and the Solar Trade Association to deliver the smart, flexible power system of the future faster than anyone expects.”

Chris Hewett, the chief executive of the Solar Trade Association, added: “Private sector leadership is vital to deliver a net zero economy. We are proud to strengthen our commitment to working with the UK’s technology sector to accelerate decarbonisation and the transition to clean energy.”