Calling Industry Experts: Tell us Your Story!

By Admin
May 17, 2020
Here at Energy Digital, we're always looking for the best quality content from the most knowledgeable people in the industry - you!

Since topics in the energy world can be extremely vast and diverse, we want to be able to extend the opportunity to those within the industry to have their voices heard. As part of a new focus within the magazine, we are looking for contributions from our readers. 

From topics in renewable energy, oil & gas, mining and the latest developments in green technology, we want to hear about your story, and how you could help others in the industry.

We are looking for timely, interesting content for both the website and the magazine, whether you write blogs, news or features. Stories can range from 250 words to 1,100 words, and we will look into all topics, whether it is an innovative new product, news story or a great green idea, we want to hear about it.

We can help you to write articles based on your own experience, whether or not you are a professional writer, so if you have an article idea, don't hesitate to contact us! Our magazine topics range from developments within the renewable energy and green tech sectors to the latest issues affecting big oil and mining projects around the world. 

If you are interested in contributing, don't hesitate to contact Energy Digital's Editor Carin Hall with your ideas at [email protected] 

