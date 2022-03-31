Correla buys CloudKB to speed up smart energy adoption

Technology software automation and dataflow supplier Correla has acquired CloudKB for an undisclosed fee in bid to transform the pace of smart meter, electric vehicle and heat pump adoption in the UK.

The acquisition hopes to raise levels of software automation, speed and simplicity for customers investing in the decarbonisation of heat and transport.

Sian Jones, CEO of Correla, said it marked a huge step for Correla. “CloudKB is renowned for not only its cutting edge uMesh product, but also its expert team and unrivalled knowledge of the energy industry," she said.

CloudKB’s uMesh Platform is a trusted cloud-based data management platform and complements Correla's 20 years of industry experience. Its platform configurations cover meter operator, meter asset manager, meter asset provider and field service app.

As one of the largest providers of outsourced services in the energy market, Correla runs many of the energy industry’s mission-critical processes and platforms and builds subscription software products from the ground up that help streamline operations within the industry.

Correla will utilise CloudKB’s uMesh cloud-based management platform to help better connect the energy market, reduce friction and ensure that the UK can decarbonise as quickly and simply as possible.

NorthEdge, which acquired Correla last March, has supported the business to maintain its high levels of customer service, deliver operational efficiencies, begin to build out the product and service propositions and invest in its people – with the appointments of a new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer to support delivery of the growth plan.

Jon Pickering, Partner and Head of New Business at NorthEdge, said: “We have enjoyed being part of Correla’s team over the last 12 months and this acquisition is another important milestone for the business as it begins to diversify into alternative energy markets.

“We look forward to seeing the business continue to grow over the coming years, both organically and through further strategic acquisitions."