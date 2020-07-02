Siemens Energy unveils sustainable storage initiative

Siemens Energy has launched an initiative called the “Future of Storage” to offer energy storage solutions catered to customers’ needs.

The initiative, which was announced last week, aims to bundle knowledge in order to design and build a new ecosystem of technology partners which will help the company to develop efficient, climate-friendly energy storage solutions.

Energy storage solutions are known to help comprehensive for the fluctuating feed-in of renewable energies and also have a big part to play in helping stabilise grids which enable them to hold the title of being one of the most important drivers of decarbonisation.

A global team of experts are being formed as we speak which will cover all areas of energy storage technologies. These include thermo-mechanical, thermal and battery storage systems.

Siemens Energy’s Anette Ossege-Schaffrath stated: “We want to offer every customer the optimal energy storage solution that best suits their needs.

“To do this, we need access to a broad portfolio of storage technologies. We need to have the necessary expertise and develop suitable business models. With Future of Storage, we are creating an important prerequisite for achieving these goals”

Following on from this, Jorn Schmucker, the CEO of Rotating Equipment at Siemens Energy, added: “Energy storage is the key to a decarbonised world.

“With Future of Storage and our partner ecosystem, we will be able to offer our customers exactly the solutions that fit their needs – with the advantage of improving the efficiency and thus the profitability of their plants.“

The launch of the Future of Storage initiative highlights Siemens Energy’s long-term partnership with Norwegian technology company EnergyNest.

The partnership aims to offer modularised and standardised thermal energy storage solutions for industrial customers.

EnergyNest has developed a heat battery that’s able to be charged by either using renewable energy or with waste heat and can discharge completely renewable steam directly into customers’ plants when required. This reduces the demand for fossil generated heat and at the same time increases the flexibility of the plants.