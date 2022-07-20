Anthesis buys energy engineering consultancy Padd Energy

Anthesis has bought UK-based energy specialists Padd Energy for an undisclosed fee.

The deal marks the third M&A announcement for Anthesis in six months following the acquisitions of Canadian agri-food sustainability consultancy Provision Coalition Inc, and Climate Neutral Group, a Net Zero authority based in the Netherlands, Belgium, and South Africa.

Established in 2013, Padd Energy is a specialist energy engineering consultancy passionate about creating power and energy from renewable and sustainable sources whilst reducing emissions from fossil fuels.

Dedicated to supporting high carbon emitters and solving complex issues, it works with some of the world's largest corporations, such as Arla and Reckitt, and specialises in Waste-to-Energy, Biofuels to Renewables and Heat Networks.

The 12-strong firm of impact-led engineers, with offices in London, Harrogate and Glasgow, is led by Managing Director Chris Paddey, a former EMEA Managing Partner and Board Director of ERM.

Brad Blundell, Managing Director of Anthesis Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Africa, said since the beginning of 2022, the global energy crisis set a new level of priority for low-cost, clean energy, compounded by the war in Ukraine, the steep rise in inflation and the climate emergency.

“Our new combined powerhouse of energy expertise, bolstered by the broadest range of sustainability specialisms in the market, provides our clients and partners with the optimal support needed to navigate through these complex and challenging times," he said.

Paddey said over the last nine years, it has grown Padd Energy to address some of the most complicated and pressing issues surrounding decarbonisation of complex high energy-use companies along with advising them on self-generation of renewable energy.

"We look forward to working together with our new colleagues and clients to offer the full suite of sustainability services from initial concept through to implementation," he said.

Tristan Craddock, Impact Partner at Palatine, said aiding the transition to net-zero is one of its key priorities.

"Padd Energy is at the cutting edge of the energy sector, working closely with global businesses to help them reduce their carbon emissions, and I am confident Chris and the team will make a significant contribution to Anthesis moving forward," he said.

"Having supported the Group as it has grown to more than 1,000 experts, we are continuing to work with the Anthesis leadership team to identify similar complementary acquisitions which will help them to deliver their sustainability mission of eliminating 3Gt of CO2 by 2030."

New appointments at Padd Energy this summer see chartered mechanical engineer Alex Chachou based in the West Midlands, and Sonia Vaz Martins appointed Technical Director to manage the firm’s net zero offering globally.

The announcement marks Anthesis' 16th M&A deal since establishing in 2013.