Audi has manufactured the largest quantity of e-gasoline in one batch

The German vehicle manufacturer, Audi, has made advances in its e-fuel strategy by creating the largest ever batch of e-gasoline, at 60 litres.

The firm has successfully created its e-benzin by partnering with Global Bioenergies and the Fraunhofer Centre for Chemical Biotechnological Processes (CBP), and developing the product in Leuna, Germany.

The fuel is manufactured in two processes – initially Global Bioenergies creates gaseous isobutene (C4H8), then CBP adds hydrogren to produce isooctane (C8H18).

“Like all Audi e-fuels, the new fuel has many advantages,” commented Reiner Mangold, Head of Sustainable Product Development at Audi.

SEE ALSO:

“It isn’t dependent on crude oil, it is compatible with the existing infrastructure and it offers the prospect of a closed carbon cycle.”

Due to the fuel featuring no sulphates or benzene, it releases less pollutants when it burns, as well as emitting less CO2.

Audi’s partners are aiming to eject biomass from the manufacturing process of e-benzin by using CO2 and hydrogen produced sustainably.

The team are currently evaluating the fuel’s combustion and emission behaviour, aiming to increase efficiency through increased engine compression.