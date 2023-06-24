Capgemini shared five key barriers to climate change action

Despite the growing awareness of climate change, little real action is taking place to mitigate it, according to the first “Social Intelligence for Climate Action” study, conducted by Dassault Systèmes, Capgemini and Bloom.

Analysis found that between February and October 2022, consumers reported an increase in eco-anxiety due to the lack of reliable data available on climate change.

The study aimed to gain a better understanding of the barriers hindering climate action while exploring effective strategies to overcome them. This research, therefore, aims to help mitigate the consequences of global warming.

AI platform, Bloom, conducted an analysis of the “global conversation on climate,” asking over 330 million people to contribute to the study over the course of eight months.

"In the fight against climate change, two elements will make a difference: scientific and accurate measurement, and collaboration and dialogue among all stakeholders,” says Philippine de T’Serclaes, Chief Sustainability Officer at Dassault Systèmes.

“Our scientific measurement, simulation and planetary diagnosis capabilities have considerably progressed in these past few years, allowing for more and more precise simulations and projections thanks to AI. At the same time, we need to reinforce our capacities to listen to all stakeholders and citizens so that everyone can contribute to the necessary changes at their level.”