ENGIE and Mining3 join forces to lower carbon emissions

In this new partnership, ENGIE will provide assistance to Mining3 in the next stage of its hydrogen research, with the aim of developing solutions to cut carbon emissions, and achieving carbon neutrality in the mining sector in the near future.

Commenting on the partnership, the CEO of ENGIE’s Hydrogen Business Unit, Michele Azalbert, said: “These solutions will help the industry players reach their carbon-neutrality goals, as well as help reduce emissions for countries where mining is a key industry, such as Australia, Brazil, Chile, Peru and South Africa, where we are developing hydrogen projects.

“Through partnerships and collaboration with other experts at Mining3, ENGIE is looking forward to delivering renewable hydrogen solutions to the entire mining ecosystem.”

The CEO of Mining3, Paul Lever, added: “Mining3 has already identified a number of projects that align with both ENGIE’s strategy as well as the mining industry’s current and future needs.

“We believe that these only scrape the surface of what can be done in this space, and are looking forward to developing a diverse and forward-thinking energy roadmap for our members.

“Our priorities at Mining3 are focused on developing next-generation mining systems and technologies, and we see sustainability drivers and particularly renewables as key components for this strategy in the coming years.