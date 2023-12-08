GE helps SEC to meet Saudi Arabia's carbon reduction goals

Announced by GE Vernova - GE's portfolio of energy businesses driving more reliable, affordable and sustainable energy - the company has begun the execution of a fuel conversion project for Saudi Electricity Company’s (SEC’s) Power Plant 10 (PP10), in Riyadh.

The new project marks a key milestone in the country’s efforts to reduce its carbon emissions.

What are Saudi Arabia's carbon reduction goals?

Announced back in 2021, Saudi Arabia has pledged to cut its carbon emissions to net zero by 2060, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledging that the Gulf state would invest more than $180bn to achieve this.

As the world’s 10th largest emitter of carbon dioxide, this will be no easy feat.

Setting ambitions to reach these targets without affecting the stability of global energy markets, the country has stated that it will use carbon capture to help meet its goals as well as shift to the use of renewable energy and planting billions of trees.

What does this partnership mean for SEC?

SEC’s PP10 is built on an area of five million square metres outside of the capital of Saudi Arabia. The plant is powered by 40 of GE Vernova’s 7E gas turbines in a combined cycle configuration - one of the largest combined cycle plants in the world.

With this partnership, GE Vernova will switch the turbines from running on liquid fuels to natural gas - which has the lowest carbon emissions of traditional fossil fuels. The project will also enhance fuel flexibility, efficiency, and output.

“We look forward to working with Alfanar and GE Vernova to convert our power generation assets to natural gas, a lower carbon intensity fuel compared to the crude oil and distillate that currently power the plant,” said Khaled AlGanoon, CEO at SEC.

“This project will help us reduce the carbon footprint and emissions of our operations at PP10, in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s goal to generate a balanced mix of electricity from renewable energy and natural gas by 2030.”

Following the completion of the project, each turbine’s efficiency is expected to increase, resulting in lower consumption and cost of fuel per megawatt-hour (MWh) of power generated, and greater electricity output per unit of fuel consumed.

The project will also deliver more flexible power that can be ramped up or down to suit the demand, as well as benefit from longer inspection intervals, and longer parts life compared to gas turbines powered by liquid fuels.

“We are honoured to be part of this project with Alfanar and SEC. With electricity demand being high across the Kingdom due to factors like hot and harsh environmental conditions, a growing population, and the concentration of energy-intensive industries such as oil & gas, smelters, and petrochemicals, the availability of firm power on demand is critical in Saudi Arabia,” said Joseph Anis, President & CEO of Europe, Middle East & Africa for Gas Power at GE Vernova.

“Reducing the intensity of carbon emissions from power generation activities in the country is an important part of addressing the climate challenge. We applaud SEC’s efforts to reduce the carbon emissions of their operations for a more sustainable future.”

*******************************************

For more energy insights check out the latest edition of Energy Digital Magazine and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

You may also be interested in Sustainability Magazine and EV Magazine.

************************************************

Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will be hosted live from the QEII Centre, London on the 6th and 7th of March, and streamed globally via our virtual event platform Brella. Sustainability LIVE Net Zero will delve deeper into the strategies, innovations, and collaborative efforts propelling us toward a net-zero future. The conference and exhibition gives the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers and actively contribute to crafting a sustainable future.

Following Sustainability LIVE Net Zero, viewers can also sign up for Sustainability LIVE Dubai, Singapore and New York.

Sign up to the The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024, coming to London on the 10th September 2024.

************************************************

BizClik is a global provider of B2B digital media platforms that cover Executive Communities for CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, Sustainability Leaders, Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders, Technology & AI Leaders, Cyber Leaders, FinTech & InsurTech Leaders as well as covering industries such as Manufacturing, Mining, Energy, EV, Construction, Healthcare + Food & Drink.

BizClik – based in London, Dubai, and New York – offers services such as Content Creation, Advertising & Sponsorship Solutions, Webinars & Events.