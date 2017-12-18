Up to £8.8mn committed by UK government to smart energy management

The UK government has announced that it plans to spend up to £8.8mn on developing innovative approaches towards smart energy management.

The Non-Domestic Smart Energy Management Innovation Competition has said that it will target sectors for development: hospitality, retail, and schools.

The competition aims to help non-domestic organisations with energy efficiency and costs, with the hopes of increasing productivity and getting closer to the UK’s emission reduction target.

“It will also develop and strengthen the market for energy management products and services for smaller non-domestic sites, including both independent businesses and chains,” reported the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy.

The competition will chose up to nine projects between the three sectors who will receive initial funding for energy management solutions development, using smart meter data.