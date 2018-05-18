Senvion’s largest blade manufacturing site to be powered by wind energy

The German wind turbine manufacturer has announced that it will be sourcing electricity for it’s largest manufacturing site with wind power.

The RiaBlaes facility in Portugal will be self-sustainable, with a 3.6MW wind turbine located onsite to generate power.

Following construction works in 2017, the plant became the company’s largest site, covering 83,000sqm.

The facility can produce all of Senvion’s blade models – which span from 40m to 74m.

The site features semi-automated processes, including fibreglass layer tacking equipment and blade sanding facilities.

“If we want the world to go green, we have to be part of the solution in more ways than one, we have to be an example,” stated Paulo Silva, Senior Vice President of Senvion’s Global Blades division.

“That’s why we decided to go with sustainable production and to install a wind turbine at the blade factory, to feed its energy to the production site making it energy independent and self-sustainable.”

“Foundation work is expected to begin in May 2018, and the commissioning of the turbine is planned for the end of September 2018,” remarked Paulo Moreira, Senvion Portugal’s Project Manager.

“Under usual circumstances, I am proud to build wind projects and see the turbines running and delivering green electricity.”

“This time, I am even more proud and excited because we will be the first in Portugal with this emblematic energy independent project using wind energy, not solar or any other solutions.”

“We’ve been eyeing such a move for years. This project is perfectly in line with our sustainable growth strategy.”