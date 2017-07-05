Article
Sustainability

Siemens awarded power generation contract for new Kuwait plant

By James Henderson
July 05, 2017
undefined mins
Siemens has won an order to supply the key power generation equipment for the Sabiya Extension 3 combined cycle power plant in Kuwait. The...

Siemens has won an order to supply the key power generation equipment for the Sabiya Extension 3 combined cycle power plant in Kuwait.

The contract was awarded by the plant owner, the Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW), to Alghanim International for execution of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

The power train will provide an electrical capacity of about 900 megawatts (MW). A long-term service agreement with Alghanim International is also included to help ensure the reliability, availability, and performance of the main components.

The customer, Kuwaiti EPC and O&M contractor Alghanim International, is responsible for constructing the entire plant, establishing the grid connection, and operating and maintaining it.

The country will be able to cover its steadily growing energy demand with the Sabiya Extension 3 plant. The plant will start simple cycle operation in winter of 2019. Commissioning of the combined cycle operation is scheduled for the end of 2020.

“This is the fourth power plant order that Siemens has secured in Kuwait in only four years, following the orders for Sabiya Extensions 1 and 2 and Az Zour South,” said Jean Claude Nasr, Head of Sales for the Middle East & North Africa Region at Siemens Power and Gas.

The natural gas-fired Sabiya Extension 3 is being built on the existing site of the Sabiya power plant on the Bay of Kuwait in the country's northeast. It can also be operated with fuel oil as a back-up fuel. The multi-shaft combined cycle power plant will provide an electrical capacity of over 900 MW.

The power train from Siemens consists of two SGT5-4000F gas turbines, two hydrogen-cooled SGen5-2000H generators, one SST5-5000 steam turbine, and a SGen5-2000H steam turbine generator. 

Middle EastPower Generation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy