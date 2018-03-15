Smart lamppost updates could save Europe €2.1bn

According to Sharing Cities, an EU smart cities programme, Europe could annually save €2.1bn (US$2.59bn) if it updated its lampposts.

The continent currently spends €3bn on streetlighting per year, but with the implementation of smart lampposts this could be reduced to €900mn.

The 70% savings would be possible through the 50-70% less energy that smart lampposts use, as well as saving on maintenance budgets.

Across Europe, approximately 75% of all streetlighting is more than 25 years old, meaning it requires more maintenance.

Smart lampposts also carry a range of capabilities, such as monitoring air pollution, car parking guidance, and using data to manage congestion.

SEE ALSO:

“Smart lampposts are a win-win. They help slash energy bills for taxpayers and make cities a more pleasant environment in which to live and work,” stated Nathan Pierce, Programme Director of Sharing Cities,

“Smart lampposts generate massive savings equivalent to employing tens of thousands of doctors or nurses every year. It’s key that cities embrace smart lampposts in a bid to free up money to be spent on vital public services.”

“The latest generation of smart streetlighting is helping to tackle some of the issues that city mayors have grappled with for decades. Smart lampposts represent an ingenious way of tackling chronic problems like air pollution and traffic congestion.”