Article
Sustainability

State of California requires every new home to go solar

By Andrew Woods
December 06, 2018
undefined mins
Every new home built in the state of California will require solar panelling following a final change to the state’s building cod...

Every new home built in the state of California will require solar panelling following a final change to the state’s building code.

A unanimous vote by the California Building Standards Commission to alter the state’s building code will require that all newly built low-rise (three stories or less) residential units adopt either individual rooftop panelling or sign up to community projects, starting from 2020.

SEE ALSO: 

The ruling comes following the removal of a final hurdle in the state-wide mandate.

Kelly Knutsen, the Director of Technology Advancement for the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA). “These highly energy efficient and solar-powered homes will save families money on their energy bills from the moment they walk through their front door.”

 

SolarRenewable EnergySustainability
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy