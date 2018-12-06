State of California requires every new home to go solar

Every new home built in the state of California will require solar panelling following a final change to the state’s building code.

A unanimous vote by the California Building Standards Commission to alter the state’s building code will require that all newly built low-rise (three stories or less) residential units adopt either individual rooftop panelling or sign up to community projects, starting from 2020.

The ruling comes following the removal of a final hurdle in the state-wide mandate.

Kelly Knutsen, the Director of Technology Advancement for the California Solar & Storage Association (CALSSA). “These highly energy efficient and solar-powered homes will save families money on their energy bills from the moment they walk through their front door.”