Sustainability LIVE London sells out on 2023 conference

Sustainability LIVE London, the leading ESG, net zero, and sustainability event in London, is set to take place on September 6th and 7th, 2023, at the Business Design Centre (BDC) and has officially sold out.

The two-day conference is due to gather over 8,000 in-person and virtual participants, uniting influential figures from diverse industries to exchange groundbreaking ideas, proven solutions, and actionable insights for a sustainable future.

Sustainability LIVE London 2023: Key themes

Alongside the main conference sessions, there will be nine key themes where attendees can engage in focused discussions on specific sustainability topics. These themes will provide a platform for in-depth exploration and collaboration, including: