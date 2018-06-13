Tata Power signs solar PPA with General Electric

Tata Power Renewable Energy, the subsidiary of the Indian utility, has announced the signing of a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the US-based conglomerate General Electric (GE).

The India renewables company will provide solar installations for six manufacturing and services sites across the country.

The solar solutions will be applied to the rooftops of the sites, located in Pune, Marhowra in Bihar, Roza in Uttar Pradesh, Durgapur in West Bengal, and Pallavaram and Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

The build-own-operate projects will collectively generate more than 1mn kWh of power per annum

With the renewable power, GE is expected to reduce its emissions by more than 13,000kg of CO2 per day, whilst the solar projects will reduce tariffs by approximately 30%.

“Tata Power will install solar rooftop projects at manufacturing sites located at Durgapur in West Bengal, Pallavaram and Hosur in Tamil Nadu, multi-modal manufacturing site at Pune and upcoming factory at Marhowra in Bihar and maintenance facility at Roza in Uttar Pradesh,” the company said in a statement.