Transcending energy perception & embracing renewables

Just another hot and humid day in Houston. Kingsley was a new employee working for a local oil and gas giant. Feeling like an outsider inside the Q3 planning meeting, Kingsley was apprehensive. Employees were asked to contribute measurable goals for the immediate future. Kingsley was a Toastmasters pro, so he knew how to articulate, whether to go deep on a subject, or just touch on relevant facts. But he was unsure how welcome his green energy pitch would be. To his complete surprise, senior managers agreed to consider proposals expanding green energy power projects.

There has been interest in renewable energy sources since the 1970s so what took so long? It has to do with the way we look at the world and the lenses we adopt. Lenses affect the way people see the world. Blurry. Rosy. Sharp. Shaded. So too with each nation’s evolution. The lenses through which countries see the challenges they face have been forged by the experiences they have shared, the priorities of their cultures, and the resources they have chosen to develop.

In this energy transition from reliance on fossil fuels and from generating carbon that leads to climate change, there are many lessons we in the United States can learn from other nations. We need to be looking for best practices and trying to see through the lenses that have shaped successful green energy transitions around the world.

Lenses are shifting. Sustainable energy used to be a dirty word and more so if you lived in a province or state associated with rodeos. But today there is little to no shame in unapologetically standing up for the health of our planet and the future generations to come. But that is just part of the equation. Renewable energy has a cornucopia of benefits.





Learn from the energy transition leaders.

For over ten years, the World Economic Forum has used the energy transition index (ETI) to evaluate and rank countries[1] on the energy transition path. The ETI[2] considers factors contributing to a country’s “current energy system performance and the enabling environment for the energy transition.” Sweden leads the world with an ETI of 79. The United States[3] ranks 24th on the list. Not too shabby, but there are many growth opportunities.

Countries and even regions within countries each have a unique focus on energy sources based on resource availability, economy, and culture. For example, the U.S. has an installed solar capacity of over 100 GW[4] (in 2021), up from 0.34 GW in 2008. Most of the solar energy in the U.S. is generated, maybe not surprisingly, in California and Texas[5]. Japan has an estimated total installed solar capacity of 71.4 GW. A solid increase for the U.S. and an impressive number for Japan.

Renewable energy in Costa Rica supplied 99.78% of the energy output for the entire nation in 2020. In 2018, renewable energy provided 98% of Costa Rica’s electrical energy — mostly hydroelectric power and geothermal. [6] In 2021, the U.S. derived 20%[7] of its electricity from non-nuclear renewable energy sources — 9% from wind and 6% from hydropower. Given the significant energy usage in the U.S., consider the potential reduction in carbon emissions if the U.S. could attain even half of Costa Rica’s renewable usage.

What lenses have driven these successes? How can we in the U.S. continue to adjust our lenses to see afresh what can be done to reduce our carbon emissions? Industry participants — from equipment maintenance technicians to CEOs — have opportunities to become environmental leaders.