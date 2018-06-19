Volvo’s new vehicles will be made from 25% recycle plastic

Volvo, the Swedish vehicle manufacturer, has announced a target to use 25% recycled plastic in all new vehicles it produces by 2025.

The news follows the firm’s recent commitment to ban single-use plastics in its premises and events by the end of 2019.

“We already work with some great, forward-thinking suppliers when it comes to sustainability; however, we do need increased availability of recycled plastics if we are to make our ambition a reality,” stated Martina Buchhauser, Senior Vice President of Global Procurement at Volvo Cars.

“That is why we call on even more suppliers and new partners to join us in investing in recycled plastics and to help us realise our ambition.”

Volvo aims to encourage other companies in the industry to pledge goals for similar changes – focusing on circular, innovative components that target repurposing waste.

As part of its announcement on 17 June, Volvo revealed an updated version of its XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV.

The vehicle is the same as the existing model, except several of its plastic components have been replaced with recycled materials.

“Volvo’s move to integrate plastic waste into the design of their next fleet of cars sets a new benchmark that we hope others in the car industry will follow,” said Erik Solheim, Head of Environment at the United Nations.

“This is proof that this problem can be solved by design and innovation,” he added.