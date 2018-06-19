Article
Sustainability

Volvo’s new vehicles will be made from 25% recycle plastic

By Sophie Chapman
June 19, 2018
undefined mins
Volvo, the Swedish vehicle manufacturer, has announced a target to use 25% recycled plastic in all new vehicles it produces...

Volvo, the Swedish vehicle manufacturer, has announced a target to use 25% recycled plastic in all new vehicles it produces by 2025.

The news follows the firm’s recent commitment to ban single-use plastics in its premises and events by the end of 2019.

“We already work with some great, forward-thinking suppliers when it comes to sustainability; however, we do need increased availability of recycled plastics if we are to make our ambition a reality,” stated Martina Buchhauser, Senior Vice President of Global Procurement at Volvo Cars.

“That is why we call on even more suppliers and new partners to join us in investing in recycled plastics and to help us realise our ambition.”

SEE ALSO:

Volvo aims to encourage other companies in the industry to pledge goals for similar changes – focusing on circular, innovative components that target repurposing waste.

As part of its announcement on 17 June, Volvo revealed an updated version of its XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV.

The vehicle is the same as the existing model, except several of its plastic components have been replaced with recycled materials.

“Volvo’s move to integrate plastic waste into the design of their next fleet of cars sets a new benchmark that we hope others in the car industry will follow,” said Erik Solheim, Head of Environment at the United Nations.

“This is proof that this problem can be solved by design and innovation,” he added.

recyclingVolvoenvironment
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy