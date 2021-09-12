Diversegy to launch full service energy sales platform

Diversegy, a commercial energy brokerage and advisory service and division of Genie Energy, is preparing to launch a full-service energy sales platform on October 5.

The platform will support the business goals of its sales partners as they work to provide low-cost energy to their commercial customers.

"Diversegy's new platform will leverage our substantial expertise and supplier relationships across energy markets to provide partners and agents with access to best-in-class commodity supply information, analytics and transactional support," stated Michael Stein, Genie Energy's CEO.

The platform will give sales partners and agents access to prices from over 60 national and regional power and natural gas energy suppliers. As a licensed broker of electricity and natural gas in deregulated markets across the country, Diversegy will enable sales partners to price and sell energy in deregulated states nationwide through the new sales platform.

"Our platform technology allows partners to price matrix deals in real time, develop custom price quotes through our pricing desk, view commissions and customer usage and get paid promptly," stated Tzvi Zupnik, Executive Vice President of Diversegy. "Our team's deep knowledge of deregulated energy markets enables our partners to access decades of deep energy markets experience."

OTC Markets Group Inc, operator of financial markets for 11,000 US and global securities, today announced Altius Renewable Royalties Corp, a renewable energy royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market.

Brian Dalton, CEO of ARR, said ARR has already invested in US-based wind and solar projects that collectively represent approximately 2,500MW of new generation capacity and that are directly enabling the country's ambitions to decarbonise its electricity production.

New Energy Equity, a developer and financier of community and commercial solar projects throughout the US, has closed a $50 million facility, with $41 million led by Silicon Valley Bank and joined by SVB Capital, two financial partners in the renewable energy and technology sector.