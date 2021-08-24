Innowatts and Kaluza partner to boost digital transformation

Innowatts and Kaluza have struck a strategic partnership that enables energy retailers and utilities to accelerate their digital transformation globally.

Together, the companies will initially deploy their technologies throughout North America and Europe, offering market participants a suite of capabilities to transform their operations and customer experience, lower costs, reduce carbon emissions, and deliver demand response solutions.

Through the collaboration, Kaluza’s demand response services will be available to Innowatts’ North American utility customers, who serve a base of 45 million meters, while Innowatts will make its energy analytics and forecasting modules available to Kaluza’s strategic partner, OVO Energy.

Innowatts Director of Strategic Development for EMEA, Harrison Brook, believes the partnership is "unrivalled in its capability" to enable electric utilities and retail energy providers to take a step forward on their journey towards digital transformation.

"Globally, regulated and deregulated markets are calling for a solution that can simultaneously provide AI-analytics across business operations as well as deliver the flexibility needed to support the rapid introduction of DERs," he said.

"The Innowatts-Kaluza partnership will provide the market with the systems and data-driven intelligence required to have a 360º view of individual customers, as well as manage the flexibility associated with their load requirements. The collaboration will enable customers to identify and explore new revenue opportunities; complement sustainability efforts by illuminating the carbon footprint for each electric metered site, hence providing insight into plans that lower carbon emissions and help the environment, whilst improving overall customer satisfaction.”

Toby Ferenczi, Director of Business Development at Kaluza, said today’s energy retailers and utilities are navigating a highly complex and rapidly evolving energy landscape. "Smart software like Kaluza’s is playing a pivotal role in unlocking opportunities for retailers to run their businesses with efficiency and speed at a low cost, while engaging their customers and shaping a resilient, decarbonised energy system," he said.

Innowatts’ SaaS platform enables near real-time data intelligence and visibility at the meter level. Its analytic tools and the platform's UX/UX provide users with the data-intelligence needed to be more predictive, proactive and truly customer-centric. This helps them to more effectively forecast demand, manage supply related risk, increase profitability through decreased costs, while maintaining grid reliability and providing visualisation that can lower the carbon footprint associated with each and every customer and every meter.

Kaluza, which was launched in 2019 out of the UK’s third largest energy supplier, OVO Energy, offers energy retailers both an operating system and a demand response product, Kaluza Flex, which has been built to intelligently manage the charging of millions of connected home devices – including electric vehicles and heating and cooling systems – so that they store and use the cheapest and greenest energy.