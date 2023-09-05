It’s a challenging time for commercial real estate managers. Soaring energy costs, rising interest rates and uncertain markets are increasing financial pressures. Property taxes, insurance, and management fees are all rising. Supply chain breakdowns and a labor shortage are making it harder to maintain operations. At the same time, lower occupancy, increasing competition and new working models are making it harder to find and retain tenants. There is an urgent need to reduce costs, while maintaining and improving the experience of tenants and users of commercial buildings.

Building operators and management have the potential to make a big contribution to cost-cutting programs. With 80% of a building’s total lifecycle costs occurring in the operation phase, issues of efficiency, maintenance and cost control are all obvious targets. The challenge is to reduce these costs while maintaining the experience and wellbeing of people. A decade ago, that would have been a near impossible task, but advancements in technology and increasing digitalisation have created new opportunities, not only to control costs, increase transparency and enable data-driven decision making, but also to potentially create new sources of income and improve the user experience.

Digitalisation makes the most of the data that is being produced by a building. It centralises key information and creates transparency around it; for example, the volume, origin and cost of resources consumed. Digital solutions (including IoT and cloud) can be integrated into just about anything – security, HVAC, electrical grid, maintenance and more. The beauty of starting a digital transformation is that it doesn’t necessarily need much in the beginning. It can begin with small changes, updating legacy systems step by step.

Energy intelligence

Energy accounts for some 30% of a building’s lifecycle costs during the operational phase. Making a building energy intelligent is therefore critical to reducing these costs.

At the point where buildings connect to energy grid infrastructures – the grid edge – there is huge potential for buildings to play a more active role in the way they consume and manage their energy. Operators can use data-driven analysis to purchase energy at a fair price, trade excesses and continuously improve the performance of their building assets. This can include seamlessly integrating renewables into the energy mix and even generating and storing energy on site. It also provides the potential to participate in local flexibility markets, generating financial returns for adapted energy use.

This is an approach successfully taken by Finland’s biggest shopping centre — Sello. Working with Siemens, Sello employs a microgrid, a 750 kilowatt peak solar panel system, intelligent LED lighting, and about 2 megawatts of electricity storage capacity. The system helps the shopping centre to automatically optimise both energy consumption, but also energy purchasing. This approach also helped Sello to become the first shopping centre — and one of only nine such buildings in Europe – to achieve the LEED EB Platinum certification in 2015.