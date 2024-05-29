Shanghai: Formula E & DHL Champion Green Logistics with SAF

Transported via DHL’s GoGreen Plus service on three planes, Formula E has managed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions for the trip by 80% while still safely moving 257 tons of freight safely from one side of the world to the other.

DHL’s GoGreen Plus service reduces carbon emissions by approximately 1,145 tonnes CO2e compared to standard air freight methods.

Formula E: Revolutionising motorsport sustainability

Formula E’s use of SAF in marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards greener logistics in sport. The partnership with DHL not only highlights the potential of SAF in reducing emissions but also sets an example of how the sporting world can lead in sustainability, driving positive change for a greener future.

Julia Pallé, VP of Sustainability at Formula E said: “This next big milestone in our sustainability journey builds on more than a decade of collaboration and success between Formula E and DHL.