Shanghai: Formula E & DHL Champion Green Logistics with SAF
Groundbreaking moves in sport and energy efficiency continue to take place, this time centring around electrified motorsport and the logistics that make it happen.
Formula E and DHL – its official founding and logistics partner – have shared that the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has transported its teams’ and championship freight from Berlin to Shanghai using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
Transported via DHL’s GoGreen Plus service on three planes, Formula E has managed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions for the trip by 80% while still safely moving 257 tons of freight safely from one side of the world to the other.
DHL’s GoGreen Plus service reduces carbon emissions by approximately 1,145 tonnes CO2e compared to standard air freight methods.
Formula E: Revolutionising motorsport sustainability
Formula E’s use of SAF in marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards greener logistics in sport. The partnership with DHL not only highlights the potential of SAF in reducing emissions but also sets an example of how the sporting world can lead in sustainability, driving positive change for a greener future.
Julia Pallé, VP of Sustainability at Formula E said: “This next big milestone in our sustainability journey builds on more than a decade of collaboration and success between Formula E and DHL.
“Together we continue to innovate and redefine sustainable mobility, ensuring we maintain our position as the world’s most sustainable sport.”
Her sentiments are echoed by Manuela Gianni, Head of Motorsports Italy at DHL Global Forwarding, who added: “Our partnership with Formula E represents a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation.
“By leveraging our logistics expertise and global network, we are proud to support Formula E in delivering exhilarating races while reducing our environmental footprint.
“Together, we are driving positive change and inspiring a greener future.”
How else is Formula E reducing its environmental impact?
Formula E, the highest race class for electric single-seater cars, is also working with energy services provider Aggreko to reduce its emissions by 45% across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2030, its SBTi emissions reductions target.
“We are well on the way to establishing Formula E as the most exciting and innovative motorsport for fans, alongside being the world’s most sustainable sport,” Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds said.
This move with Aggreko ensures Formula E events are powered by renewable energy sources such as biofuel generators, solar arrays and the latest battery technology.
David de Behr, Aggreko Event Services’ Head of Sales, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of all that we do in Aggreko, making it the perfect fit for the world's most sustainable motorsport series. Aggreko is aiding Formula E’s energy transition journey and maintaining its position as the world’s most sustainable sport.
“This is in line with our passion to deliver temporary clean energy solutions to the events industry.”
As mentioned by David, Formula E stands as the world's most eco-friendly motorsport series and is the highest class of competition for electrically powered single-seater racing cars. Despite the power levels coming in considerably lower than that of Formula 1 (F1) — the highest class of international racing — Formula E vehicles are still able to reach speeds of up to a staggering 200mph, just 20mph shy of its F1 counterparts.
Formula E’s CFO Tiziana di Gioia added: “It is vital to us in not just having the correct power to deliver our unique events, but done so in the most sustainable methods possible, something that Aggreko is a true leader and pioneer in.”
