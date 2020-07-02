ENGIE to provide EV charging across Biffa sites Nationwide

Biffa Sustainability Strategy to incorporate GeniePoint Network to support Resourceful, Responsible vision for the next 10 years

25 June 2020. ENGIE has agreed a partnership with Biffa, the UK’s leading waste management company, to provide electric vehicle charging facilities across their UK sites in support of their ‘Resourceful, Responsible’ sustainability strategy launched earlier this year. This is an extension to the fully integrated FM service that ENGIE has been providing to Biffa since February 2018, helping them to optimise sites and operations.

ENGIE will install an initial 14 Alfen EV chargers (6 single & 8 dual socket) which will be a combination of 22kW twin socket load balanced units as well as some single and dual socket 7kW units. The chargers will all be operated and managed by ENGIE’s GeniePoint Platform, providing Biffa staff, drivers and visitors to site, reliable and easy to use charging facilities to support the transition to electric vehicles.

As part of Biffa’s Sustainability Strategy, Biffa already operate a fleet of over 600 electric powered Nissan NV200 vans, these primarily provide workshop support moving parts between sites, as well as supporting municipal contracts operating around the country. In addition, all company car drivers will be encouraged to make the switch from polluting petrol or diesel powered vehicles, to cleaner battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The installation of new chargers will support the fuelling of all these vehicles at Biffa sites, but partnering with ENGIE also gives Biffa drivers access to the wider nationwide public GeniePoint Network when travelling around the country.

Biffa has also been successfully trialling the use of electric powered Refuse Collection Vehicles (RCV), this trial showed an overall reduction in diesel usage of over 9000 litres for just one vehicle over a six-month period. The installation of GeniePoint Network chargers at their refuse collection sites ensures the migration to all Biffa vehicles operating with cleaner fuels can be supported ensuring the best route for fleet resources whilst minimizing the environmental impact on the towns and cities in which Biffa operates.

Mark Robson, Head of Procurement, Biffa, said. “In order to meet the current and future demands for vehicle charging it was essential that Biffa found a reliable, experienced and cost effective partner to deliver an effective solution. In Engie we have found just that partner and we are very much looking forward to working with them to expand our coverage of charging points to support both front line vehicles and other company vehicles.”

Alex Bamberg, Managing Director, ENGIE EV Solutions, said. “Biffa is clearly demonstrating its commitment to cleaner air and reduced carbon output across all aspects of its business. ENGIE are ideally placed to support these efforts by providing the latest in EV charging technology in a scalable solution to support future growth as it transitions to zero carbon transport in the coming months and years.”

ENGIE EV Solutions continuing rollout of private workplace EV charging schemes at corporate estate across the UK, further demonstrates its commitment to providing world-class products and services within the EV market. Providing drivers with the confidence that they can reliably and easily fuel their electric vehicle at a GeniePoint Network charger at work, on their commuting or leisure journeys, as well as during their everyday activities, further encourages the take up of electric vehicles and the drive to a Zero Carbon Futur