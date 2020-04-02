Article
Utilities

Kerlink and ZENNER create new network for Netze BW

By William Girling
April 02, 2020
undefined mins
German telecom equipment and IoT specialists Kerlink and

German telecom equipment and IoT specialists Kerlink and ZENNER are teaming up to deliver a new network for utility mainstay Netze BW.

According to reports, Netze, which is the largest distribution network for gas, electricity and water in Baden-Württemberg, southwest Germany, will be receiving the single largest LoRaWAN deployment in the nation, featuring approximately 3,000 gateways. 

LoRaWAN (or low-power wide area network) technology is a system which integrates a large number of small devices with wireless internet connections into a network, which can subsequently be organised in complex layers of interaction.

Digitising utilities 

Kerlink’s thorough experience of setting up LoRaWAN IoT networks includes more than 120,000 installations across 69 countries, whilst ZENNER is a fast-growing innovator in the usage of IoT to drive digitalisation and develop tech strategies. 

The digitisation of electricity, gas and water services will have benefits for utility companies and consumers, as better monitoring of resources and equipment through IoT devices will drive efficiencies and allow the transmission process to be optimised. 

SEE ALSO:

"This major deployment in Baden-Württemberg demonstrates the excellent scalability, flexibility, and robustness of LoRaWAN networks, and the reliability of Kerlink LoRaWAN gateways," said Dr. Gerald Troppenz, Business Development Manager at ZENNER.

"Kerlink's flexible configurations simplified making its carrier-grade hardware compatible with our ELEMENT-IoT platform - a comprehensive middleware for device, network, data, and user management."

Etienne Ghidossi, key account manager at Kerlink, expressed similar excitement over the new project, emphasising the quality technology that the partnership would bring. 

"Leveraging its strong field experience with equipment deployed in demanding environments, Kerlink offers carrier-grade gateways designed for enhanced radio performance, especially in ultra-dense 3G/4G cellular settings, such as urban areas.

"This partnership with ZENNER IoT Solutions is an important expansion of Kerlink's business in Germany and demonstrates once again the best-in-class quality of our products for industrial-grade private IoT networks,” she said.

UtilitiesTechnology
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Honest debates about fossil fuels in the energy transition

Robin M. Mills, CEO of Qamar Energy and author of 'The Myth of the Oil Crisis', reflects on the integral role of oil and gas in the energy transition

Uniper partners with Shell for UK blue hydrogen project

The Humber Hub Blue Project includes plans for a blue hydrogen production facility with capacity up to 720MW, using gas reformation technology with CCS

EnerMech Oil & Gas ProServ JV wins first two contracts

A new joint venture between EnerMech and Oil & Gas ProServ has secured its first two contracts, worth $3mn, in the Azerbaijan region

Avanade completes cloud migration at Hinkley Point C

Technology & AI

Mitsui & Co invests €10mn in Lhyfe to fuel hydrogen growth

Renewable Energy

Eco Wave Power to build 2MW wave energy plant in Spain

Renewable Energy